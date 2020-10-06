https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/caught-mad-maxine-waters-caught-public-without-mask-lecturing-plebes-wearing-masks-video/
For months far left Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) lectured Americans on wearing masks.
She condemned Herman Cain after his death.
She demanded everyone wear a mask whenever they left their home.
Now this week Mad Maxine was caught outside without a face mask.
Masks are only for the little people.
Via Jason Giandomenico via Tucker Carlson Tonight:
