For months far left Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) lectured Americans on wearing masks.

She condemned Herman Cain after his death.

She demanded everyone wear a mask whenever they left their home.

Now this week Mad Maxine was caught outside without a face mask.

Masks are only for the little people.

Via Jason Giandomenico via Tucker Carlson Tonight:

[embedded content]

