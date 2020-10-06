https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/china-leads-un-call-u-s-end-coercive-sanctions/

(SCMP.COM) – China, Russia and two dozen other countries called on the United States and Western nations to end the use of unilateral sanctions, which they said make it harder to deal with Covid-19.

In a statement read by Chinese envoy Zhang Jun at the United Nations, they accused the U.S. of violating human rights, systematic racial discrimination and hindering development in countries it places economic sanctions on.

“The response to and recovery from Covid-19 requires global solidarity and international cooperation,” the countries said in the statement.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

