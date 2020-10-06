https://www.dailywire.com/news/chris-hayes-floats-truth-and-reconciliation-commission-to-deal-with-those-who-question-covid-19-protocols

MSNBC host Chris Hayes raised eyebrows when he floated the idea of a “truth and reconciliation commission” as “the most humane and reasonable way to deal” with those who seemingly question the received wisdom regarding how best to protect against COVID-19.

Hayes’ comment came in response to a tweet from American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, who was himself responding to a tweet from NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss, who said, “Why is a sick President riding in an SUV waving to supporters outside Walter Reed, jeopardizing the Secret Service agents inside the car with him?”

Beschloss was referring to President Donald Trump’s brief drive on Sunday past supporters who had assembled outside Walter Reed Medical Center during his convalescence there. Some criticized the move as “reckless,” and The Washington Post reported that “current and former Secret Service agents and medical professionals were aghast” the president would lock himself inside a hermetically sealed car with others while having the coronavirus. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) even demanded that the Secret Service brief Congress on the incident.

Why is a sick President riding in an SUV waving to supporters outside Walter Reed, jeopardizing the Secret Service agents inside the car with him? — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) October 4, 2020

Referencing the fact that Trump was masked and his Secret Service agents decked out in necessary PPE, Schlapp tweeted in response, “So masks don’t work? I’m confused.”

Quote-tweeting Schlapp, Hayes wrote, “The most humane and reasonable way to deal with all these people, if we survive this, is some kind of truth and reconciliation commission.”

The most humane and reasonable way to deal with all these people, if we survive this, is some kind of truth and reconciliation commission. https://t.co/PopsRhmKvz — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020

Twitter users responded to Hayes’ tweet with both praise and denunciation.

Writer, producer, and self-described “passionate libtard” Gerry Conway tweeted, “I’d settle for marching them off a pier. That’s the truth and reconciliation they deserve. (But, seriously, in our reality-denying country, would any of Trump’s people *acknowledge* the truth, never mind reconcile to it?)”

I’d settle for marching them off a pier. That’s the truth and reconciliation they deserve. (But, seriously, in our reality-denying country, would any of Trump’s people *acknowledge* the truth, never mind reconcile to it?) — Gerry Conway Thinks Maybe Vote In Person (@gerryconway) October 6, 2020

Editor-at-large of The Bulwark Bill Kristol tweeted, “How about truth and no reconciliation?”

How about truth and no reconciliation? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 6, 2020

Comedian Jeremy McLellan wrote, “I agree but only if I run it”.

I agree but only if I run it https://t.co/9HiSZCjCrx — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) October 6, 2020

One user tweeted, “Here’s a better idea,” to which was appended an image of a noose.

Here’s a better idea pic.twitter.com/MimjCXiCZV — Kona Olelo (@konaolelo) October 6, 2020

Among those who pushed back against Hayes’ tweet, National Review podcaster Jeff Blehar wrote, “The idea of putting your political enemies up before a political tribunal after they have lost an election (as opposed to, say, a civil war) is neither humane nor reasonable and to suggest otherwise is mind-boggling.”

The idea of putting your political enemies up before a political tribunal after they have lost an election (as opposed to, say, a civil war) is neither humane nor reasonable and to suggest otherwise is mind-boggling. https://t.co/z3GBdRa8u0 — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) October 6, 2020

Townhall senior columnist Kurt Schlichter quote-tweeted Hayes several times, his most recent being, “I cannot strongly enough warn the liberals against trying to make a norm out of sanctioning political opponents.”

I cannot strongly enough warn the liberals against trying to make a norm out of sanctioning political opponents. https://t.co/DX1aOotGGW — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 6, 2020

Radio host Sebastian Gorka mocked Hayes, tweeting, “He broke you.”

He broke you. https://t.co/wO4Jyhw7Zw — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) October 6, 2020

The Daily Caller’s Greg Price tweeted a screenshot of Hayes claiming amid conflicting information about Trump’s health on Saturday, “This all has a deeply Soviet feel.”

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino blasted Hayes, writing, “This is a real tweet. Their total inability to see themselves, as sane people see them, is their greatest weakness.”

This is a real tweet.

Their total inability to see themselves, as sane people see them, is their greatest weakness. 👇🏻 https://t.co/s3Pd0JtaGJ — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 6, 2020

Spectator USA editor Amber Athey wrote, “Welp, see ya’ll in the camps!”

Welp, see y’all in the camps! https://t.co/mnCLsXDKko — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 6, 2020

