It should go without saying that CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart is very upset that Donald Trump is behaving exactly like we’d expect Donald Trump to behave while recovering from a COVID19 diagnosis.

I am so goddamn sick of having to listen to @IvankaTrump phony and dishonest sanctimony. If she gave a damn about the American public she would have worn a mask at the debate. If she gave a damn, she would convince her father to wear one. Blood is on your hands you phony monster https://t.co/uqprYjFexj — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 6, 2020

Notice there is not a single Republican who has spoken out against @realDonaldTrump outrageous tweets and behavior yesterday. Remember who has enabled him for the last 4 years. Remember that on election day. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) October 6, 2020

But here’s one thing Joe doesn’t want you to remember, on Election Day or otherwise, which is likely why he deleted it:

Truly in awe of Joe’s ability to miss the point. pic.twitter.com/xN1VqdambD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

It’s pretty impressive.

It is really something. — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 6, 2020

Doesn’t even realize the point he is making on behalf of everyone who has said those things were completely out-of-proportion. 🤦 — Riot Proof (@Tookie24214764) October 6, 2020

He literally just Proved the exact point the President was making on accident — Kenobi (@Ob1Wan_K3nobi) October 6, 2020

He literally just proved Trump’s entire point in one tweet lol — John 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Parshon (@JohnParshon) October 6, 2020

When you delete your tweet because you realize you just made the exact point you were arguing against. https://t.co/TDFebpbCPo — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 6, 2020

Better luck next time, Joe.

