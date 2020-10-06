https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/06/cnn-analyst-joe-lockhart-goes-after-donald-trump-for-downplaying-covid19-by-accidentally-proving-trumps-point/

It should go without saying that CNN political analyst Joe Lockhart is very upset that Donald Trump is behaving exactly like we’d expect Donald Trump to behave while recovering from a COVID19 diagnosis.

But here’s one thing Joe doesn’t want you to remember, on Election Day or otherwise, which is likely why he deleted it:

It’s pretty impressive.

Better luck next time, Joe.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...