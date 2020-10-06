https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2020/10/06/cnn-reporter-complains-about-trump-taking-his-mask-off-at-home-gets-busted-with-her-own-actions/
About The Author
Related Posts
EXCLUSIVE: Election Expert Says Soleimani’s Death Complicates Trump Path To Reelection
January 3, 2020
Trump’s COVID-19 Policy Adviser, Dr. Scott Atlas, Attacked by Media for — Get This — Following Science
October 1, 2020
Marble Halls & Silver Screens With Sarah Lee Ep. 53: The ‘Mandated Masks, Brave New World, and 15 Cent Movies’ Edition
August 14, 2020
Biden Tells Another Lie About His Past and This One Is Too Obvious
September 22, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy