CNN’s Chris Cuomo was roasted on Monday night after attacking President Trump’s return to the White House amid a battle with coronavirus.

Cuomo, the younger brother of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, specifically questioned Trump’s timeline even though the CNN anchor’s own coronavirus timeline was scrutinized earlier this year.

The “Cuomo Prime Time” namesake famously videotaped his “official reentry” into normal society after recovering from coronavirus back in April, claiming he had been stuck in his basement for weeks. But Cuomo had previously admitted he was involved in a heated altercation that took place outside his second property, not the home where he was allegedly confined to the basement.

New York Times media columnist Ben Smith even mocked the situation at the time, comparing CNN to a reality TV show.

Days later, Cuomo dug himself a hole when he tried to combat a Twitter critic by claiming he was “past quarantine” on the date of a now-infamous altercation with a cyclist, which appears to have occurred days before he claimed he was first healthy enough to emerge from his basement.

But Cuomo’s debacle didn’t stop him from criticizing Trump’s return to the White House.

“You want a metaphor? You’ve [got] a president who is a drunk driver who is pushing others to drive drunk. That’s what he is. Do I want to see a drunk driver get hurt? Hell no. But I worry more about the people he hits,” Cuomo said.

“I love seeing him do that victory lap in that limo, thank God! You know why? I knew that meant he has to be OK. Not the people in there with him, PPE up to their — nose. Now they’ve got to quarantine. He doesn’t give a damn. And now, I do not have to feign any extra measure of compassion,” Cuomo added. “Because he went out there, whatever happens now is on him. The White House is a cluster. He returned to a cluster and took his mask off.”

Cuomo then declared “the residue of outrage” is the only emotion he had when thinking about the situation and said he spoke with five anonymous sources at the White House who think Trump left them for dead.

Media Research Center news analyst Nicholas Fondacaro blasted Cuomo for hypocrisy.

“This was from the same guy who was caught breaking his own quarantine while he was still contagious, and staged a fake news segment where he came out of his basement ‘officially,” Fondacaro wrote. “He also admitted to spreading his coronavirus to his wife.”

The New York Post called Cuomo’s segment an “off-the-wall rant” and many took to Twitter with similar thoughts:

