President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have taken vastly different approaches of dealing with coronavirus following the president’s diagnosis last week.

Trump has continued to downplay the virus, despite the fact it has spread throughout more members of his White House staff.

Trump tweeted Tuesday:

“Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with COVID, in most populations far less lethal!!!”

Following his arrival back to the White House after spending days at Walter Reed Medical Center to treat his coronavirus diagnosis, Trump stood triumphantly with his mask off on the White House balcony.

By contrast, Biden has asked Americans to wear masks and practice social distancing, a request he repeated at a speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

“Wearing a mask is not a political statement — it’s a scientific recommendation,” Biden said, according to The Washington Post. “Social distancing is not a political statement — it is a scientific recommendation.”

Biden said “the country is in a dangerous place” and “what we’re experiencing today is neither good nor normal,” seemingly in reference to the coronavirus pandemic and the rocky state of social affairs that have divided the country.

Biden added: “The pandemic isn’t a red- or blue-state issue. It affects us all and can take anyone’s life. It’s a virus. It’s not a political weapon.”

