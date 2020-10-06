https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/nicholas-fondacaro/2020/10/06/cover-alert-nets-hide-cia-notes-exposing-hillarys-collusion

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe dropped another Russia collusion bombshell on Washington, D.C. Tuesday, by releasing the contemporaneous 2016 notes of then-CIA Director John Brennan. Those notes detailed how he briefed President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s plot to frame then-candidate Donald Trump with the Russia collusion hoax. But predictably, it fell with a thud on the evening newscasts of ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, NBC Nightly News, Telemundo, and Univision.

Between the perpetuation of their mental meltdown over President Trump’s apparent recovery from coronavirus and celebrating their 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the networks were not in the mood to cover the emerging scandal. But luckily, the Fox News Channel’s Special Report was on the case.

“The director of national intelligence has declassified documents today revealing former CIA Director John Brennan brief then-President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s purported plan to smear then-candidate Trump in 2016,” anchor Bret Baier announced ahead of the report by chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel.

The top of the report featured excerpts from the notes that blatantly spelled out Hillary’s 2016 election plot:

At one point he writes, quote, “Approved by Hillary Clinton, a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal, claiming interference by the Russian security service.” The notes say, on 28 of July, in the margin, Brennan writes, “POTUS” but that section of the notes is redacted. Then it says, “any evidence of collaboration between Trump campaign and Russia.”

Emanuel also drew attention to how the notes had apparent references to “former FBI Director James Comey, former Obama Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice.”

He added: “The CIA sent a memo to former FBI Director James Comey and Peter Strzok, writing, The following information is provided for the exclusive use of your bureau for background investigative action or lead purposes as appropriate.’”

It’s worth recalling that Strzok had sent a shady text message to mistress and then-FBI lawyer Lisa Page proclaiming they had and “insurance policy” against a Trump presidency.

Immediately following the report, Baier brought on his panel of experts early to discuss the new revelations. Federalist editor Mollie Hemingway noted these notes backed up what we’ve known for years now, which was that the Clinton campaign “purchased this operation from a group called Fusion GPS, which contracted with an unregistered foreign agent of a sanctioned Russian oligarch,” who in turn “hired a suspected Russian spy to create that dossier.”

“Everything we found out about this story in recent years has pointed in one direction, that intelligence agencies didn’t really handle this very well. And yet, nobody seems to be held accountable except for the one Mueller attorney who falsified evidence to spy on the Trump team,” she lamented. “So, we’re getting all this information but it seems like a lot of people are getting away with some seriously bad activity.”

Of course, the intelligence agencies weren’t being held accountable, because the liberal media writ-large refused to cover the facts.

Fox News Channel’s Special Report

October 6, 2020

6:08:06 p.m. Eastern BRET BAIER: The director of national intelligence has declassified documents today revealing former CIA Director John Brennan brief then-President Obama on Hillary Clinton’s purported plan to smear then-candidate Trump in 2016, adding to what the national intelligence director has already declassified on this issue. And raising more questions tonight about how much more of this will come out before Election Day. Senior political correspondent Mike Emanuel is following the story tonight in Washington. Good evening, Mike. MIKE EMANUEL: Bret, good evening. These are handwritten notes from former CIA Director John Brennan. Written, according to a source familiar, after Brennan briefed President Obama. At one point he writes, quote, “Approved by Hillary Clinton, a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisors to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal, claiming interference by the Russian security service.” The notes say, on 28 of July, in the margin, Brennan writes, “POTUS” but that section of the notes is redacted. Then it says, “any evidence of collaboration between Trump campaign and Russia.” The remainder of the notes are redacted, except in the margins where it says “JC,” “Denis,” and “Susan.” That could be referring to former FBI Director James Comey, former Obama Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice. The CIA sent a memo to former FBI Director James Comey and Peter Strzok, writing, quote, “The following information is provided for the exclusive use of your bureau for background investigative action or lead purposes as appropriate.” One example of the CIA includes, quote, “an exchange — redacted — discussing U.S. presidential campaign candidate Hillary Clinton’s approval of a plan concerning U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump and Russian hackers hampering U.S. elections as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.” At a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, Comey was pressed with what he did with information provided by the CIA. SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): Did you open an investigation? JAMES COMEY: I don’t know what that refers to. As I said, that does not ring any bells with me when I read that. HAWLEY: Did you not receive any investigative referral of this nature? COMEY: I don’t remember it. I don’t remember receiving anything that is described in that letter. EMANUEL: Hillary Clinton’s spokesperson Nick Merrill has called the latest revelation, quote, “baseless BS.” Bret. BAIER: All right, Mike. Thank you. (…) I want to start with this story that Mike just did, Mollie. Adding to what the national intelligence director has already put out on this story. What do you think this tells us and how it advances the ball ahead of maybe a John Durham report? MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: Well, we already knew that Hillary Clinton did try to smear President Trump, then-candidate Trump, with this claim he was colluding with Russia. That was already known, we discover that over the course of years that she was the person behind that, that her campaign had purchased this operation from a group called Fusion GPS, which contracted with an unregistered foreign agent of a sanctioned Russian oligarch. He hired a suspected Russian spy to create that dossier. What this is saying, is that Russia believed she had personally authorized this plan July 26 or so of 2016 and that U.S. intelligence officials took it so seriously that Russians believed it. They further believed it was done to distract from her own scandal. They brief President Obama about it early on in 2016. And so, he knew that this was part of what she was trying to do. Everything we found out about this story in recent years has pointed in one direction, that intelligence agencies didn’t really handle this very well. And yet, nobody seems to be held accountable except for the one Mueller attorney who falsified evidence to spy on the Trump team. So, we’re getting all this information but it seems like a lot of people are getting away with some seriously bad activity. (…)

