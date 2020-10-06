https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/crazed-tyrant-gavin-newsom-tells-family-members-wear-masks-bites-food-dining/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) told family members to wear face masks “in between bites” of food when dining out.

Further proof that mask mandates have nothing to do with a virus.

Newsom is a Democrat tyrant drunk on power.

The CDC has issued specific instructions on how to remove a mask.

According to the CDC, everyone must immediately wash their hands after removing their mask.

Newsom is instructing people to literally get up from their table and walk over to the bathroom to wash their hands in between bites of food.

This insanity must stop.

Twitter users responded:

