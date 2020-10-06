https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/crazed-tyrant-gavin-newsom-tells-family-members-wear-masks-bites-food-dining/

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) told family members to wear face masks “in between bites” of food when dining out.

Further proof that mask mandates have nothing to do with a virus.

Newsom is a Democrat tyrant drunk on power.

Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend? Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites. Do your part to keep those around you healthy. #SlowtheSpreadhttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Y4fcDO5Zke — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 3, 2020

The CDC has issued specific instructions on how to remove a mask.

According to the CDC, everyone must immediately wash their hands after removing their mask.

Newsom is instructing people to literally get up from their table and walk over to the bathroom to wash their hands in between bites of food.

This insanity must stop.

Twitter users responded:

You are dangerously fucking insane. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) October 6, 2020

So you want me to pull down my mask w/my hands, take a bite then touch my face to put my mask back on, then touch my face again to pull down mask, then touch my face again to put my mask back on and to repeat that until my meal is done? Serious question: ARE YOU HIGH?! — Cr8zyWhackFunky (@Cr8zyWhackFunky) October 6, 2020

Hi, CA resident here. I have no problem wearing a mask. I’ll do it in the grocery store. Hell I’ll gladly wear it at the gym. But if I’m at a table with my family and appropriately distanced from others THERE’S NO CHANCE IN HELL I’M WEARING A MASK BETWEEN BITES. YOU’RE INSANE! — Billando (@Billando) October 6, 2020

Congratulations! This is the clowniest mask “order” of them all. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) October 6, 2020

