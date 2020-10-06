https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/06/dan-bongino-and-the-trump-campaign-remind-cnns-kaitlan-collins-about-proper-mask-usage/

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins seems bothered that President Trump took his mask off when he returned to the White House last night:

Right? Who does that!

Video here of the mask cop removing *her* mask as soon as the cameras were off because Covid only spreads on live TV:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...