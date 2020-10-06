https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/06/dan-bongino-and-the-trump-campaign-remind-cnns-kaitlan-collins-about-proper-mask-usage/

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins seems bothered that President Trump took his mask off when he returned to the White House last night:

Only days into his diagnosis, the first thing President Trump does when he gets back to the White House is take his mask off. pic.twitter.com/kyqvHcSbIl — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 5, 2020

Right? Who does that!

Video here of the mask cop removing *her* mask as soon as the cameras were off because Covid only spreads on live TV:

CNN reporters like Kaitlin Collins obsess over masks when the cameras are on, but when they think they’re off, off comes their masks!pic.twitter.com/IpPSvgDqhc — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2020

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

