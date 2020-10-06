https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/06/day-after-sleepy-joes-latest-racist-gaffe-his-campaign-announces-hell-be-writing-notes-from-now-on-and-lol/

It’s likely no coincidence the day AFTER Joe Biden got caught saying he was able to stay home because some black woman was stocking shelves that suddenly his ‘quips’ and stories will magically be written instead of spoken.

Guess they don’t want Sleepy Joe telling more Black Americans that they ain’t black if they don’t vote for him OR claiming the Black community doesn’t think for itself.

Biden’s campaign put a lid on his storytelling. Heh.

But we think it’s funny, does that count?

Pretty sure we won’t be hearing that personal story in one of Joe’s notes.

Heh.

