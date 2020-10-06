https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/de-blasio-sends-police-break-religious-jews-celebrating-new-york-city-video/
Under the direction of communist Mayor Bill DeBlasio New York Police rounded up Jews on Monday night during Sukkot holiday.
The New York Jews were celebrating in the street.
DeBlasio sent in the police to shut down the religious celebration.
But Trump is a nazi?
New York rounding up Jews.
Deblasio is the real Hitler.
— Real Developments (@pdubdev) October 6, 2020
Back in July Mayor DeBlasio defended Black Lives Matter riots but banned religious gatherings.
