https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/de-blasio-sends-police-break-religious-jews-celebrating-new-york-city-video/

Under the direction of communist Mayor Bill DeBlasio New York Police rounded up Jews on Monday night during Sukkot holiday.
The New York Jews were celebrating in the street.

DeBlasio sent in the police to shut down the religious celebration.
But Trump is a nazi?

TRENDING: Charges Filed Against Trans Elections Judge ‘Erika’ Bickford in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Including Tampering with Ballots

Back in July Mayor DeBlasio defended Black Lives Matter riots but banned religious gatherings.

NYC Mayor De Blasio Defends Ban on Religious Gatherings, Says Black Lives Matter Protests OK Because of ‘Profound Meaning’ (VIDEO)

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...