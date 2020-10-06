https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/debate-commission-demands-magical-anti-coronavirus-plexiglass-shield-vp-candidates

After last week’s rowdy debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden — who by many accounts took a verbal judo beating by the president — the Commission on Presidential Debates suggested that they would be changing the rules in order to prevent debates from getting out of control in the future.

And after Trump’s recent Covid-19 diagnosis and subsequent hospital stay, according to Fox News, the Commission implemented new social distancing rules that will make watching the vice presidential debate look like it’s a prison inmate talking to a family member through the window with the little phone.

The debate, which is between Vice President Mike Pence and vice presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, will take place on Wednesday evening and is expected to draw more viewers than any vice presidential debate in televised history.

Thanks to the Commission’s new rules, it will also feature a large piece of plexiglass that will separate the two candidates from each other, as a method to mitigate the potential spread of Coronavirus, even though each candidate has presumably been tested numerous times leading up to the debate and are also required to be tested before beginning the debate on Wednesday night.

Not only will the two be afforded a magical, plexiglass, anti-Coronavirus force field, they’ll also be seated 12 feet apart, which is five more feet than Trump and Biden were separated by in the first debate.

Completing the triangle of protection will be the moderator, USA Today’s Susan Page, who will be at least 12 feet from both candidates when they take the stage.

I’m sure if the Commission could get away with it, they would require the candidates to also don face coverings and shields during the highly-anticipated debate, but lucky for us, someone must have realized that it wouldn’t make for great television if that were the case.

And forget a handshake, or even an elbow bump when the two take center stage — the candidates are not allowed to even remotely think about greeting each other in such a fashion, even though they would have both tested negative prior to taking stage.

If you’ll recall, the liberal mainstream media made a huge deal out of Trump’s family refusing to wear masks during the presidential debate while sitting in the limited audience. But not this time around. Anyone in the extremely limited audience will not only be required to put on a mask, but they’ll also have to submit to a Covid-19 test prior to sitting down.

Look, I completely understand and mostly agree with the need to be cautious during this pandemic, but it feels like the Commission on Presidential Debates is really stretching it this time around, especially with the wall of plexiglass between the two candidates, which will undoubtedly make things quite weird.

