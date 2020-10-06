https://gellerreport.com/2020/10/california-governors-office-orders-diners-to-wear-masks-in-between-bites.html/
Only thing missing is that little mustache ……. these people are deranged and dangerous.
California governor’s office tells diners to wear masks ‘in between bites’
Masks have become fierce topic of debate across country
By Adam Shaw | Fox News | October 6, 2020:
The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom has told residents in the Golden State that if they go out to eat, they should be wearing a mask “in between bites” to protect themselves from COVID-19.
“Going out to eat with members of your household this weekend?” an Oct. 3 tweet from the governor’s office says. “Don’t forget to keep your mask on in between bites.”
For emphasis, the tweet shows an image of someone at a dining seat wearing a mask, then not wearing a mask while taking a bite, and then putting the mask on again.
However, the image then advises people to “minimize the number of times you take your mask off.”
California has allowed limited indoor dining to resume in a number of counties. San Francisco allowed indoor dining last week at 25% capacity.
Have a tip we should know? Your anonymity is NEVER compromised. Email tips@thegellerreport.com
The Truth Must be Told
Your contribution supports independent journalism
Please take a moment to consider this. Now, more than ever, people are reading Geller Report for news they won’t get anywhere else. But advertising revenues have all but disappeared. Google Adsense is the online advertising monopoly and they have banned us. Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have blocked and shadow-banned our accounts. But we won’t put up a paywall. Because never has the free world needed independent journalism more.
Everyone who reads our reporting knows the Geller Report covers the news the media won’t. We cannot do our ground-breaking report without your support. We must continue to report on the global jihad and the left’s war on freedom. Our readers’ contributions make that possible.
Geller Report’s independent, investigative journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our work is critical in the fight for freedom and because it is your fight, too.
Please contribute here.
Make a monthly commitment to support The Geller Report – choose the option that suits you best.