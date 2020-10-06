https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrat-party-official-arrested-for-pulling-knife-on-women-for-trump-caught-on-video/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Perp is the same Democrat who pulled knife on Joey Gibson

The communications director for the Democrat Party of Washington County, Oregon, was arrested after pulling a knife on female Trump supporters at an outdoor event hosted by the Oregon Women for Trump.

Clayton John Callahan was arrested on October 4. “He pulled a very sharp knife and threatened the Republican women,” PJ Media contributor Victoria Taft recounted on Facebook.

“He pulled a very sharp knife and threatened the Republican women and a guy he was trying to block. No idea what led to the confrontation except that he appears to be a crazed person who is easily triggered. This appears to be a hate crime. See the arrest record below. Wow. Just wow.’

“Pulling a knife on people because you hate their political beliefs is a hate crime. When the knife-wielder is the Comms Director for the Democratic Party of Washington County, Clayton John Callahan, it should be a cause for firing, prosecution and prison.”