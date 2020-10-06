https://www.rightjournalism.com/video-democrat-party-official-pulls-knife-on-women-for-trump-supporters-no-media-outrage/

Portland saw another day of hysterics, as Antifa activists assaulted a woman who was holding an American flag.

Antifa activists grabbed ahold of the woman’s flag and attempted to pry it from her hands, but when the woman refused to surrender the flag, another member of the mob approached her from behind and dragged her to the ground by her hair.

The woman, who appears to be a woman of color, is one of many demonstrators who came out in force to show support for President Donald Trump. The attack appears to have been spurred by the woman’s waving of a large American flag.

Andy Ngo recorded footage of the violent encounter. The video shows the woman standing with a group of other conservative demonstrators before being approached by the Antifa activists.

There was a conservative protest today in downtown Portland. Antifa came to attack the attendees. As they were leaving, antifa tried to steal a woman’s US flag (she’s a person of color). She refused to let go & they pulled her to ground by her hair. She still didn’t let go. pic.twitter.com/AjM4pIPTGy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

That wasn’t the only incident in Oregon as Oregon’s Women For Trump organization attempted to hold a pro-Trump event on Sunday, October 4th, only to be interrupted by a knife-wielding democrat who was threatening them.

The name of the Democrats is Clayton John Callahan.

Callahan, as it turns out, is the communications director for the Democratic Party Of Washington County, which a suburban county just west of Portland.

OWFT had a Trump Convoy today in Portland. We were approached and threatened by a knife weilding democrat leader from Washington Co. Democrat party! @MrAndyNgo @TuckerCarlson @realDonaldTrump @PatriotPrayerUS pic.twitter.com/ZysOBPL8S6 — Oregon Women for Trump 2020 (@RealOWFT) October 5, 2020

The altercation was captured on video. Callahan was booked into jail on Unlawful Use Of A Weapon charges but was quickly released.

Pulling a knife on people because you hate their political beliefs is a hate crime.

When the knife-wielder is The Washington County, Oregon Democrat Party Communications Director, it should be a cause for firing, prosecution & prison.

