Three Democratic senators on Tuesday decried the Senate’s consideration of U.S. Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court, saying the Roe v. Wade decision that decreed a fundamental right to abortion was imperiled.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal, 74, D-Conn.; Mazie Hirono, 72, D-Hawaii; and Tammy Duckworth, 52, D-Ill., all railed against Barrett during a conference call with reporters. Barrett was nominated by President Donald Trump to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death Sept. 18.

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett has shown by her past writings and by passing the Trump test that she would overturn Roe v. Wade,” Blumenthal said.

Barrett, a member of the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals who also teaches law at her alma mater the University of Notre Dame, has received the backing of 22 state attorneys general. If confirmed, she would be the third nominee Trump has placed on the Supreme Court and one that could change its ideological composition.

Earlier nominees Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh replaced conservatives Justice Antonin Scalia and Anthony Kennedy. But with Barrett, she would be replacing Ginsburg, one of its bloc of four liberal justices which also includes Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan, and Sonia Sotomayor.

“Amy Barrett has a history of anti-choice advocacy and a demonstrated lack of respect for precedent. The consequences are clear,” Duckworth said. “The future of Roe v. Wade and a woman’s right to control her own body are on the line if Judge Barrett is confirmed to the Supreme Court.”

