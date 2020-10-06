https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cyberattacks-division-sowing-discord/2020/10/06/id/990718

Ever-present cyberattacks, amplification of social division by foreign governments and the exploitation of the COVID-19 outbreak for economic gain by competitors are among of the biggest threats facing the United States, according to the first-of-its kind assessment by the Department of Homeland Security.

“DHS is specifically concerned with the direct and indirect threat posed to the Homeland by the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” the 42-page ‘Homeland Threat Assessment'” released Tuesday says. “The Chinese Communist Party (CCP)-led PRC is challenging America’s place as the world’s global and economic leader. Threats emanating from China include damaging the U.S. economy through intellectual property theft, production and distribution of counterfeit goods and unfair trade practices.”

In regard to terrorism, the report pointed to “ideologically motivated lone offenders and small groups” as the most likely threat. It specified “racially and ethnically motivated violent extremists – specifically white supremacist extremists” as the most persistent and lethal threat but also noted a “new, alarming trend” of “anti-government, anti-authority and anarchist violent extremism.”

The DHS listed seven categories of threats, including natural disasters, illegal immigration, transnational criminal organizations, terrorism, economic security, foreign influence activity but beginning with cyber issues.

“We are concerned with the intents, capabilities, and actions of nation-states such as China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea,” it reads. “Nation-state targeting of our assets seeks to disrupt the infrastructure that keeps the American economy moving forward and poses a threat to national security.

“On top of the threats to critical infrastructure, cybercriminals also target our networks to steal information, hold organizations hostage, and harm American companies for their own gain.”

