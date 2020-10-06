https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pack-the-court-scotus-justices-amy-coney-barrett/2020/10/06/id/990713

Panicked Democrats hope to swing the majority on the Supreme Court bench back in the favor of liberals, political strategist Dick Morris told Newsmax TV.

“I think that one of the key issues that emerged from the debate, which could dominate the last three weeks, is the issue of court-packing,” Morris told Tuesday’s “Stinchfield.”

“People strongly oppose that, and they strongly support a constitutional amendment called the ‘Keep Nine’ Amendment, that simply says the Supreme Court shall consist of nine justices,” Morris told host Grant Stinchfield.

When President Donald Trump nominated conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court in late September, it panicked Democrats, pushing them to call for the court to be packed with at least four more justices, Morris said.

“There’s a tremendous sense of checks and balances, and a tremendous desire to continue that,” Morris added. “I think Trump should make a big deal about this constitutional amendment, I think Pence should talk about it [Wednesday] night, and I think this could become a very important issue in the election.”

Vice President Mike Pence is slated to debate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Wednesday night in Utah.

