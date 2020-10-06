https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/06/disobey-heartbreaking-video-from-the-uk-shows-a-son-scolded-for-being-too-close-to-his-mom-at-his-dads-funeral/

A video from inside a crematorium in the English town of Milton Keynes is going viral after one of the employees is seen scolding Craig Bicknell for daring to comfort his mother at her husband’s/his father’s funeral:

“Heartbreaking”:

And governments around the world wonder why signification portions of their populations just won’t put up with this any longer?

It didn’t have to be this way:

The staff at the crematorium later apologized for separating family members. From the BBC:

Milton Keynes Council said: ‘We are sorry to have upset this family.

“We don’t usually step in if a guest needs to be comforted by another family member and in this instance should have taken a more considered approach.

“We ask funeral directors to let us know whether any chairs should be grouped in advance, and from now on this includes guests who are in the same household or bubbles, as well as people who need extra support.”

Thankfully, not everyone is as bad as this English functionary:

But what an awful position that guy is in that he could be fired for showing some common sense and compassion:

