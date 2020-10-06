https://rare.us/rare-animals/dog-finds-huge-sex-toy-in-park-runs-around-with-it-for-15-minutes-as-dog-walker-chases-him/

A dog walker in England had an embarrassing chase on her hands after Charlie, the labrador she was walking, found a sex toy on their walk and started running around playing with it.

The male dog found a massive silicone dildo on the ground and immediately turned it into a chew toy. Despite dog walker Klara Robson’s pleas with Charlie to please stop running around public with a giant adult toy, the dog gleefully hopped around the park with the masturbation tool in his mouth.

A Dog Will Do What a Dog Wants to Do

Robson actually didn’t even realize Charlie had a dildo in his mouth at first. She sent a picture to Charlie’s owner to show how much fun he was having. Then, finally, she realized her mistake and the chase was on.

All’s Well That Ends Well

Eventually, Robson was able to get the discarded masturbator away from Charlie and go on with her day, though of course not before posting about it on social media. Obviously, it was a hit.