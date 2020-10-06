https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/doj-announces-press-conference-tomorrow-11-et-matter-national-security/

The Department of Justice is holding a virtual press conference on a matter of national security.

FBI Director Chris Wray and Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers are holding a press conference on a national security matter.

The presser will be at 11 AM ET.

It was important enough to send out an announcement on Tuesday night.

TRENDING: Charges Filed Against Trans Elections Judge ‘Erika’ Bickford in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Including Tampering with Ballots

Wray told Congress recently that White Supremacists made up the largest share of racially motivated terrorist attacks in America today.

This was while Black Lives Matter-Antifa destroyed thousands of businesses, injured over 700 police officers and caused over a billion dollars in damages during their summer of riots.

Wray also has refused to cooperate with congressional investigators on the Obamagate spying scandal.

Chris Wray is a deep state hack, a liar and a complete failure.

-Asst. Atty Genl for National Security

-FBI Director

-2 US Attorneys (DC and ED of Va)

-all on a “National Security Matter” tomorrow morning. Anyone got thoughts on what this is about? pic.twitter.com/X7gvjpPbAg — Ken Bensinger (@kenbensinger) October 6, 2020

﻿

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

