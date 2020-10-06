https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7ce8e04eb99611d5f04afa

Ms Ardern blundered on the price of a 2kg leg of lamb – offering $20 to rival Judith Collins’ $28 – when the actual price in New Zealand is $42….

Joe Biden on Tuesday ripped the politicization of the Covid-19 pandemic and urged lawmakers to not use the deadly virus as a “political weapon.”…

The leaders of Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Newcastle issued a last-minute plea in a letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock (pictured) to think carefully about new lockdowns….

Vice President Mike Pence is at odds with Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., over the use of plexiglass barriers at Wednesday’s vice presidential debate….

A FiveThirtyEight/Ipsos poll on how voters feel about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump and Mike Pence, before and after the 2020 vice presidential debate on October 7…

