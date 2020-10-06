https://www.dailywire.com/news/donald-trump-feeling-great-intends-to-be-present-at-next-presidential-debate

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday that he is “feeling great” and that he intends to square off with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the next presidential debate, set to take place next week in Miami, Florida.

“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, just hours after he was discharged from Walter Reed hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. The president “met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria,” according to White House doctor, Sean Conley.

“FEELING GREAT!” the president added.

As the Daily Wire reported late Monday, the president left Walter Reed hospital around 6:30 pm Monday evening and returned the White House, where he will continue to receive treatment for COVID-19. The president was given an additional dose of corticosteroids on his way out of the medical center and will reportedly receive one last dose of Remdisivir, an anti-viral medication under emergency FDA approval for the treatment of coronavirus symptoms, on Tuesday.

Although it is expected that Trump will not be contagious at next week’s debate, both sides are reportedly concerned about safety precautions in light of Trump’s struggle with the novel coronavirus, which, in some patients, produces notable long-term effects. Trump however, seems confident, tweeting Monday that, “I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good. Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.”

“We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he continued.

According to his Tweets on Tuesday, he plans to attend the debate. Joe Biden’s campaign team also says they’re ready for the face-off, though they haven’t specified whether they will ask the Trump campaign to agree to specific safety precautions.

“We are looking forward to the debate on Oct. 15 in Miami,” Biden’s spokesperson, Symone Sanders told CNN Tuesday “It’s a town hall and, as you know, Vice President Biden loves a good town hall and we are hoping President Trump can participate.”

“We’re hoping that he’s medically able to participate, and that is up to his doctors to clear him,” she added. “But Joe Biden will be at that debate.”

Wednesday night’s Vice Presidential debate will likely be a test of how the campaigns can agree on safety measures. When Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) face off in Utah, they will be 12 feet apart — similar to the distance between Trump and Biden at last week’s presidential debate. The Biden campaign requested a plexiglass or plastic barrier between the two candidates, given that Pence, who has so far tested negative for coronavirus, saw the president in person as recently as last Tuesday.

The Trump campaign did not agree to the barrier but it appears it will go up anyway.

