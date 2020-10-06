http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pdh5HnGoe_U/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Americans were “learning to live” with COVID-19 just like they were with the seasonal flu.

The president spoke about the coronavirus after returning to the White House on Monday evening.

Trump’s messaging on the virus shifted after spending time at the hospital fighting the virus, as he urged Americans not to be afraid of it.

“I learned so much about coronavirus and one thing that’s for certain: don’t let it dominate you, don’t be afraid of it,” Trump said. “You’re going to beat it.”

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

