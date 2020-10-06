https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/dow-closes-300-points-lower-trump-calls-off-stimulus/

(CNBC) – Stocks were lower on Tuesday after President Donald Trump instructed White House officials to halt negotiations on further coronavirus stimulus, sparking a sharp reversal in the major market benchmarks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 377 points lower, or 0.9%. Earlier in the day, the 30-stock average was up more than 200 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slid 1.4% and 1.6%, respectively.

Trump tweeted: “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

