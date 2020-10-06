https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/06/dr-conley-is-full-of-sit-blue-checks-arent-buying-the-latest-update-on-president-trumps-recovery-from-covid-19/

Dr. Sean Conley issued a new report on the president’s recovery from Covid-19 that is sure to be blue-check-buzzkill:

NEW memo from Trump’s physician Dr. Conley: “He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs & physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level at 95-97%. — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) October 6, 2020

This means his oxygen level is normal:

Normal oxygen saturation levels as measured by pulse oximetry range from 95% to 100%. Values under 90% are considered low.

And that would make this tweet from Yahoo News’ David Knowles fake news:

95 oxygen saturation isn’t great. — David Knowles (@writerknowles) October 6, 2020

“Overall he continues to do extremely well”:

President Trump’s doctor releases an update on his condition, saying he has “no symptoms” today. It’s not clear whether Dr. Conley will brief and take questions like he did for the last three days. pic.twitter.com/T5oF5f5irO — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 6, 2020

But blue-checks still have issues. For example, the letter says “he reports no symptoms” not that he has no symptoms:

Interesting nuance in Doctor Conley’s medical bulletin saying that @realDonaldTrump is symptom free. The source is “he reports no symptoms.” Ie, @realDonaldTrump says he’s symptom free. — Sebastian Smith (@SebastianAFP) October 6, 2020

And why isn’t it signed?

Kaitlan, doesn’t the White House doctor usually sign or initial the letter to prove he wrote it. Dr. Conley stoped this 2 letters in. Any thoughts on that? Thx — Mike Allan (@DJMikeAllan) October 6, 2020

How soon until journos demand a pool reporter in the room when chest x-rays are examined?

Dr. Sean Conley says Trump is reporting “no symptoms” today & has healthy oxygen saturation levels.

“Overall he continues to do extremely well,” Conley says in his latest memo. One thing we still don’t know: what kind of damage Covid has done to Trump’s lungs. pic.twitter.com/cz4qzaPnXm — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 6, 2020

They’re just not buying it:

This just isn’t credible. Hospitalized Friday and no symptoms by Tuesday? I don’t buy it. “In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday ‘he reports no symptoms.” https://t.co/aruhgI78sz — JackiSchechner (@JackiSchechner) October 6, 2020

And this tweet pretty sums up libs in our timeline:

Dr. Conley is full of shit. https://t.co/NYrvLpc0uq — Pedro Rafael Rosado (@prrosado) October 6, 2020

***

