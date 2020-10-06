https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/ex-cia-director-john-brennan-runs-jake-tapper-slams-dni-ratcliffe-releasing-documents-proving-briefed-obama-hillarys-russia-hoax-plans/

Former CIA Chief John Brennan

DNI John Ratcliffe declassified documents on Tuesday revealing former CIA Director John Brennan briefed Barack Obama on Hillary Clinton’s plot to ‘stir up’ a scandal to tie Trump to Russia in order to distract from her email scandal ahead of the 2016 election.

This declassification comes after Ratcliffe released a Russian intel assessment in which he asserted that Hillary Clinton hatched the Russia hoax in order to pin the DNC ‘hacking’ on President Trump.

“In late July 2016, US intelligence agencies obtained insight into Russian intelligence analysis alleging that US Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton had approved a campaign plan to stir up a scandal against US Presidential candidate Donald Trump by tying him to Putin and the Russians’ hacking of the DNC. The IC does not know the accuracy of this allegation of the extent to which the Russian intelligence analysis may reflect exaggerations or fabrication,” Ratcliffe wrote to Lindsey Graham.

The Obama-Biden White House was briefed on it by then-CIA Director John Brennan.

Brennan’s handwritten notes were exclusively obtained by Fox News:

“We’re getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED],” Brennan notes read. “CITE [summarizing] alleged approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service,” Brennan’s notes read.

The notes state “on 28 of July.” In the margin, Brennan writes “POTUS,” but the entire section of the note is redacted.

“Any evidence of collaboration between Trump campaign + Russia,” Brennan’s notes read.

The notes are heavily redacted, except in the margins, which reads: “JC,” “Denis,” and “Susan.”

NEW: declassified @JohnBrennan notes from briefing @BarackObama per @DNI_Ratcliffe

“Alleged approved by @HillaryClinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify @realDonaldTrump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service.” pic.twitter.com/IiVb4XlGke — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 6, 2020

On Tuesday night John Brennan ran to Jake Tapper on CNN and attacked DNI John Ratcliffe for releasing the damning and incriminating documents.

John Brennan told Jake Tapper the Intelligence Community slammed DNI John Ratcliffe for the release. The former CIA Director then admitted the briefings took place. He suggested that there are more documents that explain his actions.

Ex-CIA Director John Brennan tells CNN the Intelligence Community sent investigative referrals about contacts between Trump 2016 campaign associates and the Russians, suggesting DNI John Ratcliffe release those to balance his “selective” declassifications pic.twitter.com/z7cADeqVVI — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) October 6, 2020

