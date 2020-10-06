https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/ex-officer-chauvin-charged-george-floyds-death-posts-1-million-bond-leave?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd’s death, on Wednesday posted $1 million bond to leave Minnesota prison.
Chauvin was charged in the May 25 incident in which he was seen in rival video kneeling on Floyd’s neck during an arrest. Floyd, who is black, lost consciousness and died en route to a hospital in an ambulance. His death sparked months of protests about police brutality toward black people.