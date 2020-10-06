https://justthenews.com/government/congress/katie-hill-says-government-twitter-was-hacked-account-slams-her-being-metoo?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill says her old government Twitter account was hacked by members of her former staff to call her a “perpetrator” of workplace “abuse and harassment.”

Hill made the claim after the announcement that Hill’s memoir, “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality,” is being adapted into a made-for-streaming movie, staring Elisabeth Moss and being produced by Blumhouse Television.

Hill will serve as a producer of the film.

Shortly after the announcement, Hill’s old government account, which has been dormant since her resignation in October 2019, came back to life to criticize Moss, Blumhouse, and the screenwriter of the project, Michael Seitzman.

“Katie’s former staff here. Disappointed in so many folks – including Elizabeth Moss [sic], @Blumhouse, & @michaelseitzman – regarding today’s announcement,” began the series of tweets.

The individuals purporting to be Hill’s former staff wrote that the situation surrounding their former boss is “incredibly sensitive” and that “what happened to Katie Hill shouldn’t happen to anyone.” However, “this moment requires more nuance, as Katie Hill’s story – our story – is also one of workplace abuse and harassment.”

“Katie Hill can be both a victim and a perpetrator. And, staff can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss,” continued the Twitter authors.

Hill responded early Wednesday morning, writing on her personal account, “Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked. Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter.”

In late 2019, compromising photographs of Hill circulated online and in the news, in addition to lewd text messages between herself and a campaign staffer revealing that she had engaged in a “throuple” with her husband and a member of her campaign staff.

Hill apologized for her relationship with a subordinate and announced she would resign following pressure from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Rumors continued to circulate about inappropriate behavior exhibited by Hill toward her staff, and Hill eventually accused her then-estranged husband of leaking the intimate texts and photographs to the press to seek revenge.

The individuals with access to the old Twitter account continued to tweet about Hill’s alleged abuse of her staff, pointing out that “Hill was never investigated by the House Ethics Committee, nor has she been held accountable by anyone other than herself.”



