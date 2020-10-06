https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/facebook-removes-trumps-post-claims-covid-19-less-deadly-flu-cnn-lobbies-censorship-president/

President Trump is 74 years old, slightly overweight and easily beat Covid-19 so he has a message for Americans: Don’t let it dominate your life.

President Trump this week encouraged Americans to return back to their normal way of living, but the tech tyrants aren’t having it and made moves to censor the President of the United States.

Facebook on Tuesday removed President Trump’s post (screenshot below) where he claimed Covid-19 is less deadly than the flu after CNN lobbied to have his post removed.

CNN snitched on President Trump’s post and Facebook immediately sprung into action and removed it for violating their guidelines on Covid.

Facebook bowed to CNN’s request.

This is election interference by CNN and Facebook.

The Covid lie must be kept alive in order to help Joe Biden win the election with mail-in ballot fraud and harvesting.

Twitter also censored President Trump’s tweet on Covid-19 being less deadly than the flu.

Update: President Trump called for section 230 to be repealed!

A couple weeks ago the CDC came out with updated numbers indicating as we noted in March that the China coronavirus is much like the flu:

And last Friday, more than a half a year after our initial report in March, the WHO released new numbers that indicate that the China coronavirus has mortality similar to the flu:

