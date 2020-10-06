https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/facebook-removes-trumps-post-claims-covid-19-less-deadly-flu-cnn-lobbies-censorship-president/

President Trump is 74 years old, slightly overweight and easily beat Covid-19 so he has a message for Americans: Don’t let it dominate your life.

President Trump this week encouraged Americans to return back to their normal way of living, but the tech tyrants aren’t having it and made moves to censor the President of the United States.

Facebook on Tuesday removed President Trump’s post (screenshot below) where he claimed Covid-19 is less deadly than the flu after CNN lobbied to have his post removed.

TRENDING: Charges Filed Against Trans Elections Judge ‘Erika’ Bickford in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Including Tampering with Ballots

CNN snitched on President Trump’s post and Facebook immediately sprung into action and removed it for violating their guidelines on Covid.

This is Facebook’s Covid-19 misinformation policy, per @nick_clegg. And this is Trump’s post this morning. pic.twitter.com/dqwJ4ytg7t — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) October 6, 2020

Facebook bowed to CNN’s request.

This is election interference by CNN and Facebook.

The Covid lie must be kept alive in order to help Joe Biden win the election with mail-in ballot fraud and harvesting.

#BREAK Facebook has removed President Trump’s post where he falsely claimed that Covid-19 is less deadly than the flu. https://t.co/dBnT7m7CO6 — Donie O’Sullivan (@donie) October 6, 2020

Twitter also censored President Trump’s tweet on Covid-19 being less deadly than the flu.

Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

Update: President Trump called for section 230 to be repealed!

REPEAL SECTION 230!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

A couple weeks ago the CDC came out with updated numbers indicating as we noted in March that the China coronavirus is much like the flu:

CDC estimated survival rates by age:

0 to 19: 99.997%

20 to 49: 99.98%

50 to 69: 99.5%

70+: 94.6% https://t.co/9UrhHFqVhM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) September 22, 2020

And last Friday, more than a half a year after our initial report in March, the WHO released new numbers that indicate that the China coronavirus has mortality similar to the flu:

Umm what? The @who now estimates that 750,000,000 people have gotten the ro? Which, at 1 million death, would put the death rate at 1 in 750 (even with overcounting, etc) – or 0.13%. That’s the lowest estimate I’ve ever seen. Say it with me: IT’S THE FLU. pic.twitter.com/tDzHsTVw78 — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) October 3, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

