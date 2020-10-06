https://nationalfile.com/media-attacks-trump-over-mask-off-moment-compares-to-mussolini-and-north-korea/

President Trump took off his mask for the cameras when he came back to the White House on Monday, with the media calling it a “Mussolini moment.”

President Trump left the hospital at around 6:40 p.m. on Monday, after being hospitalized for only a few days over the weekend. The media, however, were not exactly kind to President Trump as he journeyed back to the White House. One journalist asked the President whether he considered himself to be a supposed “super-spreader” as he exited Walter Reed Medical Center Monday evening.

The commentary continued on most of the news channels when he returned to the White House”We haven’t heard one iota of humility, sorrow, or even the faintest hint that he now understands what millions of Americans do and that he will work to protect them,” a commentator said on MSNBC. “You heard none of that.”

President Trump had taken his mask off just before he entered the White House, which one MSNBC presenter described as a “Mussolini moment.”

“Donald Trump who looks like he has makeup on, which means somebody had to get close enough to make up his face with his favourite orange patina,” the MSNBC presenter said. “He’s standing there as if he is a member of the old Russian Tsar family, I don’t know what that’s supposed to be.” CNN had also allegedly described the moment as being “something out of North Korea.”

BREAKING VIDEO: Trump salutes Marine One after taking his mask off. MSNBC calling it a “Mussolini Moment.”CNN calling it “something out of North Korea.” pic.twitter.com/Y9Q9cd7lrG — Anoncat ☭☂️🏴 ➐ (@anoncatanoncat) October 5, 2020

President Trump had received a positive COVID test diagnosis on Thursday, along with the First Lady, and as a consequence was taken to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday as a precautionary measure.

He released a number of videos and images during his stay in the hospital, where he continued working in the presidential offices in the hospital.

Prior to his departure, he had paid a visit to the crowds of supporters who had flocked outside to the hospital during his stay. “When I look at the enthusiasm, and we have enthusiasm like probably nobody’s ever have, people love the job that we’re doing, so it’s been a very interesting period,” President Trump said.

It appears @realDonaldTrump has left the Walter Reed to greet supporters.@SpectrumNews1WI pic.twitter.com/0vskb1SQZz — Taurean Small (@taureansmall) October 4, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

