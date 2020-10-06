https://www.theblaze.com/news/twitter-removes-trump-campaign-49ers-video

Twitter on Tuesday removed a Trump campaign video featuring President Donald Trump’s head superimposed over that of 49ers rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The social media company insisted that the president violated the platform’s copyright rules.

Aiyuk scored on an impressive 38-yard touchdown run Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, leaping over Eagles safety Marcus Epps in the process.

What are the details?

According to Newsweek, the video showed Trump — acting as Aiyuk — leaping over a graphic depicting COVID-19’s structure — acting as Epps.

The move, according to the outlet, seemed to indicate that “Trump had hurdled over coronavirus as easily as Aiyuk and jumped over Epps on his way to score.”

Following his Monday night release from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the president tweeted, “Don’t let [coronavirus] dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it. … Don’t let it dominate, don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen.”

As it concluded, the video then cut to ITV News footage featuring an anti-Trump protester screaming “No!” during Trump’s inauguration.

Team Trump — the Trump 2020 campaign’s official Twitter account — shared the video on Monday, but Twitter later disabled playback video of the clip citing a report from the copyright owner.

A warning slapped over where the video used to live reads, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

‘Can they do this?’

Of the ad, Ryan Williams — Aiyuk’s agent — said, “His simple question was, ‘Can they do this?'” And I went on the attack.”

Williams also said that the NFL was also attempting to have the video taken down.

“Our contact at Twitter told us the NFL was also working to get it taken down for copyright (infringement),” he explained. “So it was taken down.”

Williams added, “It’s interesting to me that for someone who at one point referred to football players as ‘sons of b*****s,’ him and his campaign sure do like to use football when it’s convenient for them.”

You can watch an archived version of the video here, or a low-quality version of the clip here and below.

[embedded content]

Trump Touchdown – Parody



www.youtube.com



