Dr. Anthony Fauci issued some advice to young people in a new interview: “Be on the right side of truth.”

During an interview with Axios during which he received the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals from the Partnership for Public Service, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases doled out some advice as the United States continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Whenever you walk into the White House, or to a congressional chamber, tell yourself that ‘this might be the last time that I’m walking into that place … I might have to say something that’s going to get people to not like what they’re hearing, and might have them not ask me back.,'” Fauci said.

“So, would I rather be on the right side of the truth, or would I like to be asked back because I told somebody something that they wanted to hear?”

Fauci added that in his job as one of America’s top infectious disease experts, he often tells presidents and other officials exactly what they don’t want to hear.

“Over many years now — through Reagan, through George H.W. Bush, through Clinton, through George W. Bush, through Obama, and now even through President Trump — I have had to, more often than you would think, tell people things that they did not want to hear,” he said.

“And I’m still here.”

Fauci has worked in his role since 1984.

