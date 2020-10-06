https://justthenews.com/accountability/media/fcc-chairman-news-media-shouldnt-be-shackled-section-230-restrictions?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai told Just the News on Wednesday that outdated regulations are holding back media companies from advertising revenue.

Pai explained that broadcast TV companies are having to compete with technology giants like Google and Facebook, which is part of the reason their advertising revenue is shrinking.

“They’re competing for the same dollars,” he said. “It would seem to many people, reasonable to say, ‘OK, broadcast news, like this outlet, like a bunch of other outlets, shouldn’t be shackled with these legacy regulations,’ ” Pai told Just the News’ Carrie Sheffield. “We need to make sure that there’s a robust news media that’s able to cover the stories that matter.”

He also expressed that social media platforms need to be more transparent with the public. “Twitter, Facebook, and some of these other social media platforms, are using algorithms that make determinations about what consumers see and what they can’t see.”

Pai said these companies need to be open about how they are operating, pointing out that many users do not fully understand how the platforms are operating.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

