Patriot blocks Bernie Sanders speech with Trump flag and holds strong against the onslaught
Always make sure your flag has a long pole
So funny. pic.twitter.com/mYHZ2bGRoH
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 6, 2020
Different Speech — Perhaps 30 people show up for Bernie in NH this weekend
.@BernieSanders takes the stage here in Lebanon, New Hampshire!
Together, we can elect @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris as our next president and vice president — tune in to Senator Sanders’ speech here: https://t.co/ZoiY8iiHhc #NHPolitics pic.twitter.com/7BSqQktvMi
— NH Democratic Party (@NHDems) October 3, 2020
@BernieSanders kicks off a socially distanced #VoteNow rally in Lebanon, NH for @JoeBiden #nhpolitics #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/vwvvQXZR29
— Laura O’Neill (@loneillNH) October 3, 2020