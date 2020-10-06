https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/female-patriot-singlehandedly-stops-bernie-speech/

Posted by Kane on October 6, 2020 1:02 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Patriot blocks Bernie Sanders speech with Trump flag and holds strong against the onslaught

Always make sure your flag has a long pole

2400+ comments at youtube…

Different Speech — Perhaps 30 people show up for Bernie in NH this weekend

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...