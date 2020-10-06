https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/florida-extends-voter-registration-mysterious-crash-states-online-system-monday/

Governor Ron DeSantis extended voter registration until Tuesday night after the state registration system crashed on Monday.

The state is investigating why its voter registration system crashed on Monday, the final day of registering.

[embedded content]

NBC Miami reported:

TRENDING: Charges Filed Against Trans Elections Judge ‘Erika’ Bickford in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Including Tampering with Ballots

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline Tuesday after unexpected and unexplained heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election.

DeSantis extended the deadline that expired Monday until 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday. In addition to online registration, DeSantis ordered elections, motor vehicle and tax collectors offices to stay open until 7 p.m. local time for anyone who wants to register in person.

“You can have the best site in the world, but sometimes there are hiccups,” DeSantis said during a press conference at The Villages, a large retirement community in central Florida. “If 500,000 people descend at the same time, it creates a bottleneck.”

The state is investigating why its voter registration system crashed on Monday, saying unexpectedly heavy traffic that can’t be immediately explained pored in during the closing hours.