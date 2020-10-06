https://www.theblaze.com/news/former-ny-times-reporter-trump-encouraging-us-to-not-let-covid-19-dominate-our-lives-might-be-most-presidential-thing-hes-ever-said

Former New York Times reporter and now anti-lockdown author Alex Berenson said President Donald Trump’s encouragement to the American people to not let COVID-19 “dominate” their lives might be the “most presidential thing” Trump has “ever said.”

What are the details?

Upon his release Monday evening from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, Trump released a video message telling Americans regarding COVID-19, “Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it … don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen. We have the greatest country in the world.”

Berenson — who’s been critical of lockdowns in response to the pandemic — appeared Monday night on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and had high praise for Trump’s words.

“That might be the most presidential thing this president has ever said,” he told Carlson, adding that “he’s not actually saying, ‘Don’t be afraid of COVID’; he’s saying, ‘Don’t be afraid of one another,’ OK? Because this is a respiratory virus. It spreads between people. And the only way to really make it go away permanently is to lock us all away permanently — and that can’t happen. That is not compatible with life.”

Berenson told Carlson that despite COVID-19’s “tiny death rate,” our country has “gone crazy, and we have sacrificed our kids, and we have sacrificed society, and Donald Trump walked out of that hospital today and said what needed to be said. We have to stop being so afraid of this.”

He also said that the United States has “put people on the moon. We’re the first manned flight in 1903. What has happened to us that this rather dismal virus has scared everyone to death? I do not understand it, and we have to get out of this.”

What else?

Berenson additionally pointed to the stark contrast between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, in regard to the coronavirus.

“People can vote for Joe Biden or Donald Trump for all kinds of reasons, but Joe Biden has barely gotten out of his house it feels like in the last six months, and Donald Trump has lived, OK?” Berenson said. “And he took a chance. He rolled the dice, and he got caught. He actually did get the coronavirus — but guess what? It’s not that dangerous, and it looks like he’s gonna be fine, even though he’s a 74-year-old man who’s mildly overweight. So that’s the lesson we should take here: We need to live.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

