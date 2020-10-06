https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/519876-fourth-white-house-press-aide-tests-positive-for-covid-19

White House press aide Jalen Drummond tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a Bloomberg News reporter, adding to the growing list of people to contract the virus after attending a White House Rose Garden ceremony.

Drummond is the third aide under White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany to test positive for COVID-19. Press deputies Chad Gilmartin and Karoline Leavitt have also reportedly tested positive for the virus, according to CNN, and McEnany herself tested positive on Monday.

Drummond was reportedly in attendance at the White House Rose Garden event on Sept. 26, in which President TrumpDonald John TrumpState Department revokes visa of Giuliani-linked Ukrainian ally: report White House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Biden says he should not have called Trump a clown in first debate MORE announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgPastor who attended White House event has COVID-19 GOP senator says he would try to vote for SCOTUS nominee even if COVID-19 positive Kelly tops McSally by double digits in Arizona Senate race MORE as an associate Supreme Court justice.

Since the event, multiple attendees close to the president have tested positive for the virus, including the president himself and first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpWhite House Gift Shop selling ‘Trump Defeats COVID’ commemorative coin Hillicon Valley: CEOs of Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify before Senate | European Union police agency warns of increase in cybercrime | Twitter to remove posts hoping for Trump’s death White House not contact tracing Rose Garden event considered possible ‘superspreader’: report MORE.

Others around the president who have tested positive include former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayWhite House not contact tracing Rose Garden event considered possible ‘superspreader’: report Watchdog group says top Trump trade adviser should be fired for Hatch Act violations Republican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race MORE, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Sens. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonRepublican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Senate leaves town for two weeks amid coronavirus outbreak We need to curb the coronavirus outbreak in the Senate — now MORE (Wis.), Mike Lee Michael (Mike) Shumway LeeHillicon Valley: CEOs of Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify before Senate | European Union police agency warns of increase in cybercrime | Twitter to remove posts hoping for Trump’s death Republican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Fox’s Gillian Turner reveals testing positive for COVID-19 in September MORE (Utah) and Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisHillicon Valley: CEOs of Google, Facebook and Twitter to testify before Senate | European Union police agency warns of increase in cybercrime | Twitter to remove posts hoping for Trump’s death Republican COVID-19 outbreak rocks the 2020 race Senate leaves town for two weeks amid coronavirus outbreak MORE (N.C.).

Zeke Miller, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA), said in a statement that he was “concerned” by the reported diagnosis, and has not been provided information by the White House. “We are told that close contacts for any cases will be traced and notified by the White House Medical Unit according to CDC guidelines,” Miller said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The press office has informed us that WHMU has assessed that there are no close-contacts among the press corps for any cases confirmed today,” Miller also said Tuesday.

The WHCA announced last Friday that three White House correspondents have tested positive for COVID-19, and several others are self-isolating pending testing.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

