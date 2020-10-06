https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/giant-renegade-trump-sign-erected-on-405-in-los-angeles/
A Trump sign was erected on the hillside along the 405 Freeway near the Sepulveda Pass. It’s unclear who put it there 📹: Sky5 pic.twitter.com/ac71WxbYW2
— KTLA (@KTLA) October 6, 2020
Southern California Trump supporters are legion.
Someone put up this Trump sign overnight along the 405 freeway, near the Getty. This is right in the middle of what’s largely considered one of the most liberal cities in America. pic.twitter.com/KlSdao4mwk
— Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) October 6, 2020