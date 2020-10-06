https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/melanie-arter/giuliani-joe-biden-gives-speech-mask-only-thing-danger

(CNSNews.com) – President Donald Trump’s lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani mocked Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday for “slavishly” wearing a mask in situations where there’s no one around except a teleprompter.

“You don’t have to slavishly wear a mask. Joe Biden gives a speech with a mask on. The only thing in danger is the teleprompter, and everyone else is 100 feet away,” Giuliani said. “The only thing that will get COVID is the teleprompter that he uses. That’s the only thing close to him. That mask there, when the speeches are given it’s a joke. It’s a complete joke. It makes a mockery.”

In an interview with Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria,” Giuliani said COVID-19 is “a strange disease,” and he noted that so far he, the president’s daughter Ivanka Trump, and son-in-law Jared Kushner are among those who don’t have it despite having had contact with the president.

“I’ve checked on everyone, just about, and I was with the president and the group that you’re mentioning for four straight days including two-hour, three-hour prep sessions for the debate. I was on Air Force One with him, sat in his office with a group of people, and I don’t have it. I was tested on Friday. I’m gonna get tested again today. I have no symptoms,” he said.

“I came back negative, and so did a lot of other people. It’s a very strange disease. I mean, for three days Chris Christie sat on my right, and several others on my left who all got it, right. And Jared, thank God, Ivanka and I, that’s about it, didn’t get it. So why? I don’t know. I mean, it’s very strange,” Giuliani said.

“It’s a very strange disease in the way that it infects you, and that’s why you’ve got to go ahead with your life and take reasonable precautions, wear a mask where it’s necessary,” he said.

Giuliani said he spoke to the president “a couple times,” and sounded like himself.

“By midday Saturday, 1:00, 2:00, he was on the phone at least he sounded perfect and his whole approach, I think what he was talking about yesterday, what he’s learned from this is I think he is in an excellent position, given the fact that he’s such a terrific leader to really lead the American people through this,” the former mayor said.

“A lot of people have had this disease now, and a lot more people are probably going to get it at some point or something similar to it. I think the president — the president’s shown that you don’t have to be traumatized, paralyzed, incapacitated by it, that you can continue to work. You can continue to be active. You can continue to be productive. You can continue to keep the country going, and at the same time you take reasonable precautions, and if you get ill, you treat it,” he said.

The fatality rate for COVID-19 in the very beginning was five times higher than it is now, and it’s an illness that doesn’t have to be a death sentence, because 99 percent of the people that got it survived, Giuliani said.

“Illness is part of the risk that we take when we go out every day. So it is true, at the very beginning of COVID, it was not known. The fatality rates were like five times what they are now. They were much higher. So now we have an illness that is quite infectious. The fatality rate has gone down dramatically under President Trump. So it’s an illness as opposed to, God forbid, a death sentence. There are– 99% of the people that had this illness survived. That rate has gone up,” he said.

“I think the president wants to give the American people the sense and the courage that we can get this economy really moving because a lot of people by the way are hurt, damaged and even caused tremendous pain by a shutdown. A lockdown is not without consequence. People have become depressed. People are not being treated for things where they need constant treatment,” Giuliani said.

“It’s difficult to get people treated on a regular basis anyway. Most doctors will tell you. You introduce COVID, had to be a lot of people that died by not getting their treatments. The president wants life to go on, taking the risk into account, but not hiding. We can’t — a leader doesn’t hide. A leader gets in front and he leads. He leads everyone, says come on, follow me. Can’t be back there with a big giant mask on, sitting in a basement,” he said.

