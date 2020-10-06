https://www.theblaze.com/news/glenn-beck-tweet-voting-for-trump

Glenn Beck did not vote for President Donald Trump in 2016 but will support the president in 2020.

In a tweet that has since gone viral, Beck explained Monday why he will vote for Trump this year.

“Who didn’t vote for @realDonaldTrump in 2016 – but will in 2020, like me. I can’t be alone. I couldn’t vote for either last time. I just didn’t trust he would do what promised. He may be the first politician in my lifetime that DID keep his word. What was it for you?”

The response to Beck’s tweet was resounding, making clear that there are countless Americans who are in the same boat as Beck. Thousands of people responded explaining why they also will support Trump in 2020 despite not voting for him in 2016.

What did people say?

Many respondents were conservative or Libertarians who refused to vote for Trump in 2016, but plan to vote for him now.

“Voted for Gary Johnson last time. Trump this time,” Dave Rubin responded.

“Hey, Glenn. I will. I ran against him but things are different now. He will get my vote barring any unforeseen circumstances,” Austin Peterson, who ran in 2016, responded.

“Been a libertarian voter since the great Harry Browne. I am voting for Trump. The main reason: his stance against critical theory / woke-ism. There is no greater threat to freedom than allowing such poison to spread,” another person explained.

“Me! I was Cruz all the way. Live in CA. Would not vote for Trump out of principle. Wrote in my dog for President. 4 years later, I will PROUDLY cast my vote for the most pro-life president this country has ever had (not to mention ALL of the positive things he has done!),” another person said.

“That’s me. When I heard him say he was going to take down the swamp I just rolled my eyes. I’ve always voted libertarian. This is the first time I will be voting Republican and first time I know my vote matters,” another person responded.

Many others cited Trump’s first-term accomplishments.

“I didn’t vote for him even though I’ve voted Rep my whole life. I thought he was too polarizing to get anything done. I was wrong – prison reform, tax cuts, troops home, no war, low unemployment, and more. I’m glad to be wrong and will vote for him now,” one person said.

“Same. I am voting for him now because his policies have been better than I thought. Personally, he drives me crazy, but I will vote for him and most definitely against Biden and the rest of the rabid left,” another person said.

“The work he’s done for human trafficking has been unprecedented,” one person responded.

“I didn’t vote for either in 2016 because he acted like a manic game show host! But he has won me over with his ability to get done what he said amidst all the hostility! I believe he will get us back on track,” another person said.

“I’m with you. I didn’t trust either one. But I’ve never seen more results in such a toxic environment. But as a conservative, other than the usual spending complaints, what do I knock other than his tweeting?” yet another person said.

Others cited the leftward turn of the Democratic Party and media.

“You and I are identical from 2016 to now, @GlennBeck. It was Trump actually implementing conservative policies like the taxes and judges to name a few. I didn’t trust him to do any of that. But between that and the behavior of the left during the Kavanaugh hearings, I’m onboard,” one person said.

“Voted 3rd Party in 2016. Later, saw the 24/7 vitriol spewed toward Trump & his family/admin & the blinders fell off. Then, Kavanaugh happened & that sealed the deal for me. Now, seeing the anarchy/socialism/evilness from the Left only serves to solidify my vote for Trump in Nov,” another person said.

“I quit voting 12 yrs ago because I felt both sides were corrupt. Donald is an anomaly who wasn’t supposed to win. He exposed the corrupt media and those that are willing to do anything for power. That’s one of the many reasons he has my vote,” another person said.

Others were Democrats who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 — but are now on team Trump.

My vote is brought to you by the Democratic party. To quote my friend and fellow #WalkAway Mike Harlow, I’ll be pulling that lever with my middle finger,” one person said. “Held my nose & voted for H. Voting for Trump this time & even changed my D registration to R just so I could vote for him in the Primary. Can’t stand the way he’s been treated & all of his accomplishments never mentioned in a positive light or even balanced light,” another person said.

