This is a video, tweeted by Guy Benson, of an Antifa member addressing Portland’s Mayor and City Council. You know, Antifa–the organization that no leading Democrat has denounced, to my knowledge, and whose existence some, like Joe Biden, apparently deny. It is sobering to watch this psychopath and those who cheer him on, and to consider how far we have declined:

This is the ultimate “sir, this is a Wendy’s” clip. Also, helluva job, Teddy. Your city’s doing great. https://t.co/bM1nTzb5fn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 6, 2020

I titled this post “Goodbye, Portland,” but I wonder whether it might more appropriately be “Goodbye, America.”

