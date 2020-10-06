https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/06/gov-andrew-cuomo-invokes-the-torah-to-defend-crackdown-on-places-of-worship/

Omri Ceren made a good catch Monday: He noted that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was using a photograph of a large gathering of Jews in a slide deck about mass religious gatherings, which can be super-spreader events. That photograph of a huge crowd of Jewish worshippers without masks, though, was lifted from 2006.

Cuomo is using a 2006 photo to manufacture excuses for cracking down on New York Jews. It takes 30 seconds to confirm. Slide 1: his press briefing, with photo of Jews without masks or social distancing. Slide 2: reverse lookup of the photo. Slide 3: it’s an AP photo from 2006. pic.twitter.com/iurIYohHHc — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) October 5, 2020

“Especially religious?” I don’t think that’s gonna fly with the courts. — Brian Knotts (@brianknotts) October 6, 2020

This is so fucking infuriating (never mind the pass that black lives matter gets); what the hell is up with NY politicians getting a pass on targeting Jews? — JamesNolan (@JamesNolan) October 6, 2020

Speaking of New York targeting Jews, The Hill is reporting that Cuomo invoked the Torah Tuesday to defend his crackdown on places of worship, saying that “in Jewish teaching, one of the most precious principles is saving a life.”

BREAKING: Cuomo invokes Torah to defend guidelines targeted at houses of worship: “In Jewish teaching, one of the most precious principles is saving a life — to save a life. The Torah speaks about how certain religious obligations can be excused if you are going to save a life.” pic.twitter.com/Fj0LhUNJ0A — The Hill (@thehill) October 6, 2020

Every day I am blown away anew at the gall of this sonofabitch. https://t.co/vh0qVqtWaC — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 6, 2020

I’m not. — Chandu, the Fiery but mostly peaceful Magician (@Shanti__Ananda) October 6, 2020

I’m not Jewish, but I believe the word you were looking for was chutzpah… — Mark Philip (@SwimInRawSewage) October 6, 2020

I totally get it but it’s not like anyone in the MSM’s going to call him out on it so there’s really no risk in it at all. — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) October 6, 2020

I don’t think I’d listen to Cuomo on how to save lives! — EndThePain (@EndThePain2) October 6, 2020

Wow – pretty ballsy statement from a “Catholic” governor. 😳 — kristin marie (@17yorkiep) October 6, 2020

When did he become a rabbi? He has no understanding or authority in this area. — Dennis Wingo (@wingod) October 6, 2020

I guess it’s some “tough love” just like De Blasio. Leave their religious obligations for their leaders. That’s what they are for… — Sean (@RealClear39) October 6, 2020

Cuomo is such a tool — Kelly Gandolfo (@kellygando) October 6, 2020

The devil quotes scripture. — Apex Predator Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) October 6, 2020

What does the Torah say about sending Covid patients to nursing homes? 🤔 — Thomas (@ThomasC07497394) October 6, 2020

The god of woke social justice shall protect all those who protest, riot, burn down livelihoods. The virus is no match for the god of woke social justice or those who follow this fantastic new miraculous religion! We have seen the miracles daily for the last many months! — Em Ceecee (@EmCeecee44) October 6, 2020

Save lives! Unless you are in a womb. Or a nursing home. Or a city/county hospital. Dictator Cuomo speaks and thou shalt obey or pay the penalty! — tx_mom_to_four (@tx_four) October 6, 2020

Now do Muslims and mosques, I dare you — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) October 6, 2020

Worst leader ever. — Aaron T. Bly 🦊 (@realAaronBly) October 6, 2020

Then Andrew Cuomo broke the Torah 15,000+ times this year. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) October 6, 2020

