https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/gov-cuomo-close-schools-new-nyc-covid-19-hotspots/

(SARA CARTER) – Following recent outbreaks in various Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) announced that schools in these ZIP codes will be closed for in-person learning starting on Tuesday, the New York Post reports.

During the same Monday press conference, Cuomo said that the state government would be intervening in the city’s handling of the virus, using city personnel to more strongly enforce virus prevention measures and violations.

While New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had asked Cuomo on Sunday to shut down the schools, non-essential businesses, and dining at restaurants in these hot zones, Cuomo decided to only close the public and private schools in these areas for the time being.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

