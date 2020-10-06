https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/06/gov-jay-inslee-says-that-masks-today-are-what-aircraft-carriers-were-to-world-war-ii/

Seeing as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has managed to drive Boeing out of state, it’s funny to hear him talk about aircraft, but he thinks he has an analogy that will really make people understand the importance of wearing a mask. You see, masks today are what aircraft carriers were during World War II.

What aircraft carriers were in World War II, masks are today. #MaskUpWA — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 6, 2020

Love you man, but aircraft carriers were the top-of-the-line military tech (at the time) to project Naval/Air power far from our shores. Masks are very important, but this comparison is….reaching, let’s say. — matthew charles (@1900matt) October 6, 2020

It’s not that you’re a historical ignoramus but you don’t even understand logic. — Loren #Padres #TaketheCake (@LorenSethC) October 6, 2020

Good to see Jay indulging the recreational drug of choice here in WA. — Mike Marboe (@Mike_Marboe74) October 6, 2020

We need waaaaaaaaaay more context, and then some — Future 2020 Survivor (@jusHere4Awhile) October 6, 2020

This is dorky — Nubsy (@NNubbsy) October 6, 2020

It really is a cult. https://t.co/UNbV6HN7sH — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 6, 2020

Participants of the Battle of Midway would disagree.

On both sides. — Bob Dugan (@Dugan8498) October 6, 2020

I’m your world we wouldn’t be able to build aircraft carriers — John Rogue (@JRogo71) October 6, 2020

What aircraft carriers were in World War II, jobs are today.#OpenUpWA — Nate W. Ewing (@realNateEwing) October 6, 2020

What the hell are you talking about? — Kurt Cramer (@KurtCramer74) October 6, 2020

Wow. You really don’t read science do you? — Susie Olson-Corgan (@SusieFrmSeattle) October 6, 2020

That is so stupid. — Ken Schweitzer (@kpschweitzer) October 6, 2020

Very true. Japanese navy was really never the same after they lost all their masks at Midway. — Dr. Slime (@SlimeMD) October 6, 2020

This is dumb — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) October 6, 2020

I’ll come back after @SirajAHashmi posts The List ✍ meme for this. — Just L (aka Belaglik) (@JustLittleOldL) October 6, 2020

That is an actively bad metaphor. — Dan C (@dbclawyer_c) October 6, 2020

What court jesters were in Medieval times, Jay Inslee is today. — Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) October 6, 2020

What clowns were to the cirus, you are to the world of analogies — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 6, 2020

A better comparison would have been your governorship to the Hindenburg @GovInslee — Marc B Brown (@drmarcbrown) October 6, 2020

Ooh let me try one. What Washington jobs were last week, are South Carolina jobs today. Am I doing it right? — Lilburner (@GiantPrepper) October 6, 2020

I wouldn’t bring up aircrafts. — Sarah🇺🇸 (@passtheballimo2) October 6, 2020

Put down the Franzia. — Dad Ayup (@Dadbyup) October 6, 2020

