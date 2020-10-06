https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/06/guest-host-mark-steyn-22-2-2-2/
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- SteynOnline: Energy in the Executive – Mark Steyn
- The Hill: Democrats look past Election Day in Barrett fight
- Politico: ‘I’ll go in a moon suit’: Covid outbreak leaves GOP unfazed in SCOTUS fight
- FOXNews: CNN blasts Trump’s departure from Walter Reed: ‘This is the virus coming back to the White House’
- ABC: Trump COVID-19 updates: Trump campaign fundraising off president’s exit from Walter Reed
- ABC: White House staff, Secret Service eye virus with fear, anger
- ABC: ‘A slap in the face’: Families of COVID-19 victims slam president’s downplaying of his diagnosis
- New York Post: White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany gives update on COVID-19 diagnosis
- FOXNews: Biden: Trump bears responsibility for coronavirus diagnosis after downplaying guidelines
- The Hill: The Memo: Trump risks new backlash with COVID bravado
- FOXNews: Trump plans to debate Biden Oct. 15, despite COVID-19 battle
- The Hill: Trump health official meets with doctors pushing herd immunity
- BizPacReview: Jim Acosta leads chorus of incensed journos bellyaching over Trump taking off mask while alone on balcony
- FOXNews: Whitmer rails against Michigan Supreme Court striking down 2 coronavirus emergency acts
- FOXNews: LA protesters gather outside police headquarters, smash windows of nearby building; At least 1 arrested: report
- FOXNews: Biden suggests people were able to quarantine because ‘some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf’ in viral clip
- FOXNews: Biden’s history of controversial racial comments
- FOXNews: Shift in Ohio vote tallies after election not a sign of ‘something nefarious,’ secretary of state says
- FOXNews: Ohio Dem backs Trump after history of feuds with her party
- Politico: Supreme Court sides with Republicans, reinstates witness requirement in South Carolina
- The Hill: White House reporters slam McEnany for not wearing mask during briefings: ‘Recklessly endangered lives’
- Washington Post: Trump’s fearlessness of coronavirus is powered by the type of health care only he gets
- BizPacReview: Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin buried in backlash after call to ‘defund’ renowned Walter Reed
- Washington Post: ‘The Trump administration is now the hot zone’: Colbert, Noah pummel White House for its coronavirus spread
- Hollywood Reporter: Dr. Anthony Fauci Receives Hero’s Tribute From Bill Gates, Matthew McConaughey, Sharon Stone
- Gateway Pundit: Proof that Tech Giants Facebook, Twitter and Google Are Using Chinese-Marxist Style Social Media Censorship on US Conservatives