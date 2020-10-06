https://justthenews.com/government/congress/harris-declines-say-if-biden-would-pack-court?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, declined to say in her debate Wednesday night with Vice President Mike Pence whether a Biden administration would seek to pack the Supreme Court.

Pence pressed Harris on the issue of expanding the number of justices on the Supreme Court during the vice presidential but she didn’t answer.

“I want the record to reflect she never answered the question,” Pence said during the debate on Wednesday evening.

During the first presidential debate, Biden declined to take a position on court packing when moderater Chris Wallace asked about the issue.

Some Democrats have suggested that if Democrats after the November elections win the Senate and White House and keep control of the House, they could legislatively add justices to dilute the 6-3 conservative advantage on the high court if Tump nominee Amy Coney Barrett replaces Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who recently died.

