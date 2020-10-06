https://www.theblaze.com/news/cnn-analyst-russian-spies-infiltrated-walter-reed

Harvard professor and CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem says that it’s very possible that Russian agents were able to infiltrate Walter Reed Medical Center in order to obtain classified information about President Donald Trump and his fight against the coronavirus.

Trump announced Friday that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

He subsequently spent about three days for treatment in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

What are the details?

On Twitter, Kayyem — a professor in international security at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and a CNN analyst — said that it is highly likely that Russian agents were able to glean more information about the president’s battle with the coronavirus than Americans — and through nefarious channels.

“It is very likely that Russian intelligence agencies — through signal and human intel sources at Walter Reed, etc — have more information about the President’s condition than we do,” Kayyem tweeted Saturday afternoon.

Kayyem used the hashtag #doctorslietoo to hammer home her point.

After a wide variety of social media users pointed out their qualms with head-scratching tweet, Kayyem doubled down.

When further pressed by conservative commentator Stephen L. Miller, who simply shared Kayyem’s sentiments and captioned them “CNN analyst,” Kayyem responded, “Yep. What part of this don’t you believe: that Trump team is lax on security and vulnerable or that Russia isn’t interested in Trumps [sic] health leading to election they are interfering in. Keep doing what you are doing. It’s working so well for America and the hospitalized Trump.”

What else?

According to Campus Reform, Heritage Foundation fellow James Carafano — an expert in national security — says the idea that Russians would be spying on the president’s medical condition is illogical, and that the Russians are simply not capable of quickly pulling off a caper to that degree.

“The Russians are not ten feet tall,” he told the outlet. “The notion that Trump gets rushed to Walter Reed and the Russians put together some kind of sophisticated intelligence operation is probably close to zero. … The notion that they can just throw something together doesn’t pass the laugh test.”

Carafano added, “I would imagine, actually, the Russians probably doing the same thing we’re doing, which is reading what the doctors are saying. The notion you would cultivate a unit resource on twenty-four hours’ notice is nuts. The capabilities the Russians have are classified, so if this professor has any knowledge whatsoever of what Russia’s syncing capabilities are, that’s really interesting.”

