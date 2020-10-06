https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cant-escape-joe-biden-drives-gettysburg-met-hundreds-trump-supporters-video/

Joe Biden delivered a dark speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania today.

HUNDREDS of Trump supporters greeted Joe Biden on the highway into Gettysburg.

Donald Trump made a showing!
Hah!

Democrats only wish they had one-tenth of the energy behind Donald Trump.

Of course, there is this…

