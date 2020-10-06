https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/cant-escape-joe-biden-drives-gettysburg-met-hundreds-trump-supporters-video/

Joe Biden delivered a dark speech in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania today.

HUNDREDS of Trump supporters greeted Joe Biden on the highway into Gettysburg.

.@JoeBiden arrives at his Gettysburg, PA event where he will “deliver remarks calling on Americans to come together,” per his campaign. pic.twitter.com/38mIMHJyha — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) October 6, 2020

TRENDING: Charges Filed Against Trans Elections Judge ‘Erika’ Bickford in Allentown, Pennsylvania — Including Tampering with Ballots

More…

My Dad (a PA resident now) is sending me pictures of the #SleepyJoe welcome committee forming in Gettysburg, PA.

SPOILER: They aren’t Biden supporters. #4MoreYears #PAForTrump #MAGA pic.twitter.com/YbMK85bGzy — Bobby Walker🇺🇸- Text TRUMP to 88022 (@RealBobbyWalker) October 6, 2020

Supporters waiting to greet Joe Biden in Gettysburg, PA… Trump supporters! #MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IPKb4JaRLE — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) October 6, 2020

Donald Trump made a showing!

Hah!

Democrats only wish they had one-tenth of the energy behind Donald Trump.

.@realDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden supporters line the street outside the former VP’s Gettysburg, PA event.

This car prompted quite a reaction from the Trump supporters here. pic.twitter.com/4R8rJToKE2 — Allie Raffa (@AllieRaffa) October 6, 2020

Of course, there is this…

When Trump considered delivering a speech at Gettysburg, the Left called him a White Supremacist for even considering it. The site was a “dog whistle” for racists, they said. Two months later, Biden is on his way to deliver a speech. At Gettysburg. The Left is oddly silent. https://t.co/r8JFPlgjB0 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) October 6, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

